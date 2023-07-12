Creepy teacher arrested for alleged sex with student

A creepy teacher in Siffoe was recently arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage student - which included guesthouse stays, sexting, and professions of love for one another.
The teacher was arrested by police officers from Brikama. They allegedly found phone calls to the 17-year-old student on his phone along with WhatsApp messages that included sexually explicit photos and videos.
In one of the messages he sent the teenager, the teacher said her naked videos will "kill him". He wrote: "Your videos will kill me, darling."
The teenager's aunt in the USA disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "He met the girl for sex on several occasions at a guest house and would make her pay for the room."
She added: " The girl told me that the teacher was forcing her to have sex with him. She was afraid her grades would be docked if she didn’t comply."
According to her, their sexual encounters started during the first term of the 2022/2023 academic year with the pair checking into guest houses after school and during the weekend.
One of the nude videos the teenager sent the teacher on WhatsApp is currently making the rounds on social media.
"I want the teacher to rot in prison for destroying my niece's life, but the police decided to release him on bail for reasons we don't know," said the aunt.