Jola boy says girls should stop going out with no underwear

In a message to What's On-Gambia, one Sanna Colley said Gambian girls should stop going commando in public.
"Can you guys advise some of our girls that when going out to parties, they should wear underwear? Anytime I go out to chill, I see a lot of them without underwear," he wrote.
When asked why he wants girls to wear underwear, the jola boy responded: "To protect themselves. When I go to chill at Penchami or Senegambia, I see a lot of them don't wear underwear. I still don't know what's the reason behind it."
One of the main reasons why girls go commando in The Gambia is that it makes them feel sexier. Some of them don't like the sight of the visible panty line.