Marakass man accuses female cadis of skin bleaching

A marakass man, who begged for anonymity, has accused the country's female cadis of bleaching their skin, which he said is haram in Islam.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, he wrote: "Please, investigate the female Cadis especially the one at Brikama. We were told that one of them is bleaching."
According to him, skin bleaching is "unacceptable in every serious religion."
"Our cadis are expected to serve as role models in society. They are representing Allah in their judgment on earth," he said.
A cadi or qadi is a magistrate or judge of a Sharia court. The country's first female cadis were appointed last year by the Judicial Service Commission.
During their swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice Hassan Jallow advised them to always maintain their integrity. He said: "If you don’t have integrity, it doesn’t matter how much law you know, you won’t do a good job."
Ski-lightening has been banned in The Gambia since 1996, under former president Yahya Jammeh. Barrow and his government tried to lift the ban, but it was refused by National Assembly members.