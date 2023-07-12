Opinion: The silence of political parties on government car purchases

When a nation is struggling, its people look to their political parties for leadership and guidance. However, in the face of a struggling economy and the cries of a nation, the deafening silence from political parties regarding the government's purchases of cars is nothing short of a betrayal.
The government's decision to spend exorbitant amounts of money on luxury cars while the people continue to grapple with hardships is insensitive and a clear display of misplaced priorities. Instead of actively working to alleviate the suffering of the citizens, the government appears to be more concerned with its own comfort and status.
Political parties have a fundamental role to play in holding the government accountable for its actions and policies. They are supposed to be the voice of the people, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed. When political parties remain silent in the face of blatant misuse of public funds and a lack of empathy for the struggles of the citizens, they fail in their duty and responsibility.
Political parties must remember that their existence is rooted in serving the people. They must actively engage in constructive criticism, propose alternatives, and demand accountability from the government. Only by doing so can they truly represent the voice of the people and work towards a better future for the nation.
The silence of political parties on the government's car purchases is a betrayal of the people. It indicates a lack of integrity, empathy, and commitment to good governance. By failing to speak out and hold the government accountable, these parties risk losing the trust and support of the citizens they claim to represent.
It is imperative that political parties remember their purpose and actively work towards addressing the needs and concerns of the people, rather than remaining complicit in the government's disregard for the welfare of the nation.
Lamin Jobe
Tallinding