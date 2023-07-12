Armed robbers attack police station‚ steal police officer's mobile phone

Four masked men attacked Kunkujang Keita-ya Police Station in West Coast Region, injuring some officers in a bizarre incident that happened earlier this month.
A police source disclosed to What's On-Gambia that a mobile phone belonging to one Corporal Teneng Sarr was stolen.
"This incident happened on May 3 around 03:02 while the officers were in the charge office. The three men suddenly stormed the station and started fighting with them," said our source.
According to him, the men were armed with weapons including a cutlass. Some of the officers sustained injuries while fighting back against them.
They ransacked everywhere probably in search of money and confiscated items and when they didn’t find anything, they stole Sarr's mobile phone.
The officers are recovering from their injuries at home.