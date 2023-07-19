Sierra Leonean man arrested for dressing like a woman

A video is currently making the rounds on social media showing a Sierra Leonean man being dragged out of a car in Senegambia for dressing like a woman.
Victor Williams, who was confronted by a group of young people including women, was accused of being gay. He was later arrested and taken into custody by police.
According to a source, nobody came to his aid during the attack, which was filmed by laughing bystanders.
In the video, Victor could be heard saying: "I am not gay, I am a crossdresser."
He tried to explain to his attackers that he is a ”fashionista”, but they refused to listen. One of them asked him: "Why are you doing this?"
A Sierra Leonean social media influencer revealed to What’s On-Gambia: “Victor left Sierra Leone about two months ago to The Gambia. I feel he should be deported and sent straight to a rehabilitation center for proper care.”
In The Gambia, there is zero tolerance towards lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. The criminal code states that any person who has or attempts to have carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature is guilty of a crime and could face 14 years imprisonment.
The law also criminalizes the act of men dressing as women with a 5-year jail term.