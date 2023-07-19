Here are some of Gambia's most popular TikTokers

TikTok is a weird and wonderful social media platform that is very popular among young Gambians. Here are SOME of the most famous Gambian TikTokers who make their followers laugh, smile or learn something new.
Cherno Jassey - based in Italy, he has over 1.7 million followers with 11,8 million likes.
Fatou Jawneh - based in Italy, she has 1.5 million followers with 23,4 million likes.
Boss Lady - based in the USA, she has 1.1 million followers with 9,3 million likes.
Jawara Dicko - based in Austria, she has 641,000 followers with 4,1 million likes.
Aisha Camara - based in Sweden, she has 441,000 followers with 4,9 million likes.
Amie Olof - based in the United Kingdom, she has 460,000 followers with 4 million likes.
Drameh Gambia - based in Sweden, he has 390,000 followers with 4,9 million likes.
Badou Gaye - based in Germany, he has 346,000 followers with 5,5 million likes
Nyancho Musu - based in Germany, she has 313,000 followers with 1,4 million likes.
Hilda Savage - based in The Gambia, she has 209,000 followers with 11,5 million likes.
Tida Jobe - based in The Gambia, she has 275,000 followers with 10,8 million likes.
Haddy Demba (mama G) - based in Finland, she has 232,000 followers with 953,000 likes.
Aisha Gambia - based in The Gambia, she has 238,000 followers with 10,7 million likes.
Pandi Di Gambiano - based in Europe, he has 243,000 followers with 1.6 million likes.
Sheikh Ahmad Ceesay - based in Senegal, he has 230,000 followers with 1,2 million likes.
Modou Secka (Danso) - based in Belgium, she has 192,000 followers with 2,4 million likes.
Tijan Show - based in The Gambia, he has 159,000 followers with 2.7 million likes.
Isha Milky - based in The Gambia, she has 119,000 followers with 3,5 million likes.
360 Pluz - based in The Gambia, he has 129,000 followers with 5,1 million likes.
Figo Mock News - based in Italy, he has 106,000 followers with 1,4 million likes.