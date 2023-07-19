He’s mine! Teenage girls fight over African-American boy

Video footage has emerged of two teenage girls fighting over an African-American boy while some of their friends stand around filming the incident.
The teenagers were seen kicking and punching each other behind the Tropic Shopping Centre in the Senegambia Strip.
One of their friends, who begged for anonymity, disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "This fight is about a boy. His girlfriend and ex-girlfriend fought over him in public."
He continued: "The boy was messing with both of them at the same time. They got mad at each other and fought after bumping into each other at the shopping center."
According to him, the boy is an African American who lives in The Gambia with his family.
"I can't disclose his name, but he is a black American," he said.