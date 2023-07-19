Here is why a home-based man leaked his semester wife's naked videos

According to rumors reaching What's On-Gambia, a home-based man recently leaked naked videos of his now estranged wife in the USA.
He allegedly leaked the photos on WhatsApp because his estranged wife refused to bring him to the United States for a better life.
According to a source, the woman recently contacted one of her family members in The Gambia to advise the man to stop sharing her naked photos - and that if he doesn't, she will take legal action against him.
Before their marriage went sour, the woman was in the process of bringing the home-based man to live in the US as a permanent resident (green card holder).
"She canceled everything because the guy is an idiot. He will continue suffering in The Gambia", said a source close to the estranged wife.
In The Gambia, it is a crime to share an intimate image of someone without his or her consent in a way that could reasonably cause distress to him or her.