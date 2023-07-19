Mariam looks stunning in commercial for Senegalese company

Mariam Leigh, one of the most beautiful Gambian women on social media, has appeared in a new advert for Senegal's Jadore Rice.
The dark-skinned beauty was joined by famous TV star Abba No Stress and other Senegalese celebrities.
Sharing the video on her Instagram, Mariam wrote: "Jadore darl mor worr."
one of her followers, Wax Jagne commented: "Oh I see my girl."
Another follower wrote: "You're good to go girl."
Mariam is the first Gambian to be hired by Jadore to appear in their TV commercials. What's On-Gambia was unable to verify how much she was paid by the famous company.