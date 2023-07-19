UDP supporter wants to marry President Barrow's eldest daughter

A United Democratic Party (UDP) supporter, Ousainou Jawara has disclosed to What's On-Gambia that he wants to marry President Adama Barrow's eldest daughter.
"Can you kindly find me Barrow's daughter's number? I am an opposition supporter of the UDP, but I want his daughter," he wrote.
The young man is a staunch supporter of the UDP but said he is ready to abandon his party to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) if Barrow allows him to walk down the aisle with his daughter.
Will the president give his daughter to a UDP supporter?
An NPP militant said: "The president doesn't trust these UDP folks. So tell the boy to search somewhere else for a wife, not Barrow Kunda."
The president's daughter is in school.