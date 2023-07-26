Young musician claims they ”korrteh” him

Budding music star, Mario Nyassi claimed some people close to him and his family used black magic (juju) on him to end his career.
In a marathon message to What's On-Gambia, he wrote: " Ending of last year, I witnessed hell on earth. They threw a Korrteh on my leg. It's obvious that they wanted me dead or completely crippled," he said.
Mario started his music career at a very young age when he was in school. He was popularly known by the stage name, El Presidento Zimzima.
He disclosed: " I'm a 'footballholic' and growing up as a child my dream was to become a successful professional footballer. But when I was attending St Augustine's I began to develop a keen interest in music. I worked hard and never gave up. I become an internet sensation through song covers. After graduating, I started working on my debut album with Solid International. But all of a sudden everything just stopped."
Mario continued: "It was like I was carrying the whole world on my head. I went through a lot, but I don't want to share everything in the media. I went to different places with my mum and all that they said about me is the same."
According to him, they were practicing black magic on him and it seriously affected his health and music career.
"They used black magic to destroy everything good that was trying to reach me. I was on the verge of becoming popular and successful and that was what they did not want to see," said Mario.