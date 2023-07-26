Man accuses US-based "muso buwaa" of trying to snatch his wife

One Yahya Khan has accused a US-based "muso buwaa" (name withheld) of trying to snatch his wife from him.
He revealed to What's On-Gambia: "He always follows married women in the USA whose husbands are away in The Gambia. He recently married a white lady."
Yahya continued: "I am one of his victims. I tried to reach out to him but to no avail. I want you guys to advise him to stay away from married women."
According to him, the muso buuwa wants to destroy his marriage.
"Because of him, my marriage is no longer stable. This is not the first time he's destroying a marriage. Many people are complaining."
Yahya lives in the Gambia, but planning to move to the USA to join his wife and start a family.