Man who disguises as woman charges D500 for VIP blow job

Written by Aisha J

Man woman

A Sierra Leonean male prostitute, who disguises himself as a female, was recently arrested by soldiers from the State Guard and handed over to the police.

According to a source, he was arrested around 02:15 along Kololi Road, near the famous Kadi Kadi Restaurant, while he was in a female outfit waiting for a client.

He allegedly disclosed to soldiers that he charges D500 for a VIP blow jow and some of his clients include senior civil servants.

"He uses his mouth to stimulate their penis," said our source.

The Sierra Leonean had breasts like a woman when he was arrested. They were pieces of cloth that were nicely tucked into a brassiere.

He had earrings, a wig on and wore a lady's blouse that made him completely look like a woman. In his hand, he carried a lady's handbag, which was filled with some of his makeup essentials.

The male sex worker allegedly refused to disclose the names of some of his famous clients.