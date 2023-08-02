Norway-based Gambian advises married men to stop taking girls to guest houses

A Norway-based Gambian has advised Gambian men to stop taking girls to guest houses and lodges for sex.
In a marathon message to What's On-Gambia, he claimed there are over 100 guest houses and lodges in the country.
He wrote: "These lodges, intended for private use, are utilized by individuals who come from households with spouses and children. One might assume that unmarried individuals would be the primary users of such lodges, as those with families have their own homes.
"The situation is indeed baffling, given that sexually transmitted diseases are known to be rampant in various regions. One would expect that married men, understanding the potential risks and consequences of extramarital affairs, would be more cautious and responsible in their actions. Engaging in such activities not only jeopardizes their own health but also poses a threat to the well-being of their families and the wider community."
The Norway-based Gambian argued that it is important for men to prioritize their commitment to their spouses and families, cherishing the sacred bond of marriage.
"Open communication, trust, and respect within marriage are essential in fostering a strong and loving relationship," he said.
He added: "Promoting awareness about the risks of sexually transmitted infections and the importance of maintaining fidelity within marriage becomes imperative. By advocating for responsible behavior and reminding individuals of their responsibilities towards their families, the society can work towards a healthier and more harmonious environment for everyone."