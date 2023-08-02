Famous bar owner arrested for allegedly drugging and raping underage girls

The owner of Amazing Bar at the Brufut Heights Beach, Rati has been arrested by police at Senegambia for allegedly drugging and raping underage girls.
According to a source, Rati, whose real name is Alabadou Sanyang, allegedly piled the girls with drugs and alcohol before abusing them at his apartment, which is located a stone's throw from the bar.
One of the girls, who is said to be in Grade 11, alleged the businessman took her virginity.
According to her, Rati manipulated them until they were no longer in effective control of their own lives.
Another source disclosed to What's On-Gambia that the businessman had a "madam" who allegedly assisted him to befriend the vulnerable girls and lure them to parties where they would be given drugs.
"The girls were not only sleeping with Rati, but also other men who frequent the bar."
Rati is currently held at the Senegambia Police Station. He is expected to face multiple charges including rape.