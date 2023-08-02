Backway boy threatens ex-girlfriend: ”If you don't come back to me, I will post your naked videos”

A Malta-based backway boy, Modou Badjie has threatened to leak his now ex-girlfriend's naked videos if she doesn't come back to him.
In a lengthy WhatsApp message to the girl, he wrote: "I give you a few hours to come back to me. I swear to my mom and dad. I swear to the Holy Quran. I swear to Allah if you don't come back to me in the next few hours, I swear I will post your videos on social media. If you don't believe me, then ignore my messages and see what will happen."
Modou continued: "This is a matter of by force whether you like it or not, you do what I said or you will be exposed on the internet. I swear to the Holy Quran.
"I already opened a Facebook account with your name and your pictures and I already added all your friends on that Facebook ready for you to decide. You either do what I said or I will put all your videos there."
The ex-girlfriend disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "He wants to ruin my life. I begged him to stop, but he refused. He's always threatening me. I am going through a lot of stress right now."
What's On-Gambia is trying to find a women's rights group that can help the young woman to report the matter to the Maltese police.