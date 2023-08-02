Read home-based man's letter to American semester who's trying to snatch his wife

A home-based man, Yahya Khan has written a letter to a US-based Gambian man who's allegedly trying to snatch his wife from him.
He wrote a bravely honest letter, in which he begged the man, who recently got married to an American woman, to stop "following" his wife.
"Congratulations on your new marriage. Since you are now married, I just want to give you some brotherly advice. Marriage is never easy and is a powerful thing in the eyes of the Lord. It needs to be respected no matter what there are rules.
"Stop making moves on people's wives. Stop flirting with someone's wife, and stop messaging someone's wife. Those messages are prove that will never be deleted. This world is small, respect people's wives. Please, you never know who you are dealing with, you can be destroyed within a second.
"People handle things differently and watch out, brother. Leave my wife alone, please."