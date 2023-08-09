Youngsters in Latri Kunda and Tallinding are losing their virginity to sex workers

Many youngsters in Latri Kunda Sabiji and Tallinding are losing their virginity to prostitutes in the Buffer Zone.
According to information reaching What's On-Gambia, the Buffer Zone, which is located opposite the Serre East Mini Stadium, has turned into one of the country's biggest red light areas.
"These prostitutes are usually dressed in revealing outfits as they walk back and forth looking for clients. Sometimes, they take their clients inside the Buffer Zones for quickies," said a source.
He continued: "Many youngsters are losing their virginity to them. They don't charge a lot for a single round."
A resident in the area also revealed: "What's happening in the Buffer Zone is really disgusting. They always disturb us at night, shouting at each other. The whole area is always flooded with prostitutes.
According to him, many of them are fed up with the proliferation of prostitution in their area. They want the police to help them stop the prostitutes.
Repeated attempts to speak to Bundung Police Station were unsuccessful. But an insider at the Police Headquarters disclosed some of them were recently arrested and charged with idle and disorderly conduct.