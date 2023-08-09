Will they fight? ST and Attack to perform on same stage

Rap rivals ST and Attack will perform on the same stage on August 26 at the Senegambia Cultural Week in London, England.
The duo have been at each other's throats since 2022 after fans began comparing them, with Attack dissing the Brikama-born rapper in his single, "Jambaarr".
Now, they will take to the same stage in London at one of the biggest African cultural events in the United Kingdom organized by Yaram Arts under the leadership of Njok Malik.
Their performances will take place at the Royal Regency, which is situated in the heart of East London.
It will be Attack's first time performing in a European country. Popular among young music enthusiasts, the rap-mbalax star has multiple awards under his belt.
His song "Bomb" gathered over 900,000 views on YouTube.
Other musicians performing at the Senegambia Cultural Week include Senegalese star, Titi, who is still bursting with joy as her comeback single "Boko Lalé" continues to trend on social media.