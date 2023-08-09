This is my life, not yours: TikToker receives praise and support after coming out!

One of the sprouting Gambian TikTokers, Barry Swag (B2Swag) has triumphantly come out as a lesbian, telling her followers that she is no longer afraid to be herself.
The Finland-based mother-of-two gathered thousands of new followers after a TikTok live stream with her Finnish girlfriend on Saturday, August 5.
According to her, she is aware that there are people who may not understand her decision.
But some members of the Gambian online community praised B2Swag for her decision to reveal her sexuality to the world. One of them said the sprouting TikToker is brave.
Homosexual acts are illegal in The Gambia, but attitudes towards gay people are softening, especially among younger people.
B2Swag, who has over 10,000 followers on TikTok, works as a car mechanic in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. She is said to be a very hardworking young woman.