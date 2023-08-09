Senegalese woman admitted to hospital after breakup with Gambian fiancé

A Senegalese woman disclosed to What's On-Gambia that she was admitted to a hospital for days after her breakup with her US-based Gambian fiance.
She disclosed: "We were introduced by a mutual friend in 2019. We never met, but we were always in touch by video call. He promised to marry me and I told my parents about it."
The young woman continued: "We had an on and off again relationship for two years. In fact, he once blocked me on WhatsApp for no reason. But he later came back begging and saying he was ready to marry me. I decided to inform all my relatives and we started planning for the big day."
According to her, she was shocked to discover that the semester was in The Gambia for a holiday without informing her.
"This man promised to marry me but came to The Gambia without visiting me and my family in Touba. When I confronted him, he said he couldn't do it any longer and blocked me on WhatsApp.
"At that moment, I felt like my entire being died. I was rushed to the hospital, where I was admitted for days. My family and friends were worried about my well-being. He broke my heart into pieces."
The Senegalese woman further revealed: "I later found out that he has two wives, one in The Gambia and the other in America. He wasted my time."
She refused to disclose the semester's name, saying: "His sister has been so kind to me, so I don't want to do anything that will upset her. But his last name is Jack."