23 boys sent to Mile 2 for idling, causing public nuisance

The Kanifing Magistrates' Court has remanded 23 youngsters to Mile 2 Prison after being charged with idle and disorderly conduct.
According to the particulars of the offense, Alpha Dampha, Janka Sanyang, Babucarr Secka, Arfang Badjie, Ebrima Camara, Wa Saidyba, Alieu Khan, MalickNyang, Muhammed Jobe, Pierre Jatta, Papa Khan, Ebrima Jallow, Musa Sallah, Ebrima Camara, Lamin Manka, Macho Ceesay, Babucarr Jallow, Yerro Saidy, Abdoulie Dibba, Musa Saidykhan, Alfa Omar Jallow, Sheikh Tijan Faye and Muhammed Touray in August 2023 at SerreKunda and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, while in a public place conducted yourself in a manner that causes a breach of the peace, thereby committing an offense.
They all pleaded not guilty.
After listening to arguments made by both the police prosecutor and the accused persons, the principal Magistrate, Omar Jabang adjourned the case to the 17th of August 2023 for bail ruling.
Credit: Kexx Sanneh