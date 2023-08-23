Banjul sugar daddy refuses to divorce trophy wife after cheating scandal

UK-based Banjul sugar daddy (name withheld) is standing by his 24-year-old trophy wife after she was dragged to court by a semester for an alleged romance scam.
The sugar daddy, who is said to be in his early 60s, was reportedly upset by the allegations but refused to divorce the light-skinned beauty.
A source revealed: "He had two wives, both in the UK. But when he married the girl, the first wife left. He is too westernized.
"He separated with the girl in February or early March, but not divorced. There were no big issues in their marriage. They just decided to take a break and that was when she met the Swiss semester."
The source continued: "When she learned that the Swiss guy was into some illegal stuff, she decided to return to her husband. In fact, she explained everything that happened to her husband. He understood and he promised to stand by her through thick and thin."
According to her, the sugar daddy is from a highly respected family in Banjul.