Slay queen Melisha to organize Gambia's first naked party

A Gambia-based Sierra Leonean slay queen, who is popularly known as Melisha, is organizing the country's first naked party at an undisclosed location in the Senegambia Strip.
The three-day party, which will feature a slap-ass challenge, Tequila shot challenge, twerk competition, spinning the bottle and many more is slated for August 25, 26 and 27.
Part of the requirements for participants is that they must be naked and ready to have sex in the presence of others.
Melisha wrote on her WhatsApp status: "Vacation three days house party. come and feel the vibes."
According to her, "It's going to be a wild three days for 17 people".
One DJ Simple also wrote on his WhatsApp status: "Melisha's house party for three days, what are you waiting for to enjoy yourself? It is going to be hot. Come and chill with the big boys and sexy ladies."