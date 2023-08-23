What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

23-year-old girl: "What's On-Gambia, help me find a husband"

Written by Lamin Saidy

23 year old

Fed up with being single, a 23-year-old girl (name withheld) has written to What's On-Gambia to help her find a husband.

"I am in need of a good, God-fearing, kind and humble Muslim husband," she wrote.

The 23-year-old lives in Kololi with her parents. She works in the country's restaurant industry.

According to her, she is single because she doesn't want to be involved in anything that could force her to commit Zina.

She promised that she will give her husband comfort and that their house and lives will be filled with ease, joy, and happiness.