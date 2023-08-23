What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Here are Saul Sarr's top 10 most beautiful Gambian women on social media

Written by Saul Sarr

SAUL SARR Cover

Saul Sarr is a keen commenter on the What's On-Gambia Facebook page. Here are his top 10 most beautiful Gambian women on social media:

SAUL SARR Rugie Jallow

Rugie Jallow

Sitting pretty at the top spot is former musician Rugie Jallow. She's like a fine wine that gets better with age. Although now a doting mother, she seems to age in reverse.

SAUL SARR Mariam Leigh

Mariam Leigh

Her milkshake brings all the boys to her social media handles, thanks to her infectious pearly smile and heavy derrière. The Turkey-based beauty attracts attention far beyond our borders.

SAUL SARR Khadijah Sambou

Khadijah Sambou

The hijabi beauty from Lamin posts on Facebook gets lots of engagement. The curvaceous nursing student will be receiving many horny men feigning illness in the Hospital wards.

SAUL SARR Jainaba Bao

Jainaba Bao

She's well-mannered and well-dressed. Even when she's fully covered, you can't miss the curves.

SAUL SARR Mariam Bangz

Mariam Bangz

Simplicity, they say, is the ultimate sophistication. That's exactly what she does, nice and simple devoid of drama.

SAUL SARR Taibatou Jallow

Taibatou Jallow

The former beauty queen runner-up from Barra is one of the most beautiful women from the North Bank Region.

SAUL SARR Annabella

Annabella

She piped her sister to make the cut. The Sierra Leone-Gambian youngster isn't afraid of the camera.

SAUL SARR Ya Nyima Konteh

Ya Nyima Konteh

She's young, she's beautiful and she knows it. The Germany-based entrepreneur is off the market, she's smitten with her fiancé.

SAUL SARR Princess Shygle

Princess Shyngle

She's inarguably the most followed Gambian woman on social media. Her tiny waist and extra large rear end is a mysterious mismatch that can confuse even those studying human anatomy.

SAUL SARR Sera Ceesay

Sera Ceesay

Photos of the leggy, dark beauty have been shared a lot lately on social media. A shiny skin tone that seems to attract the boys towards her.