Tabokoto man threatens to commit suicide if toubab girlfriend leaves him

A toubab woman has disclosed to What's On-Gambia that her now ex-boyfriend once threatened to kill himself if she ended their relationship.
In a message sent to her, the boy wrote: "Please talk to me please. The whole of yesterday I didn't know how life was. I can commit suicide if this continues like this."
The toubab woman said she pulled the plug on their eight-month-old relationship when she found out that he was living a double life with a Gambian wife.
In a marathon message, she wrote: "His own wife told me that he was married. I thought that the girl was lying since the whole family said she wasn’t his wife. I would never go and break a family like that. If I had known that they were married, I would have never gone to The Gambia."
The pair met on social media earlier this year and the woman decided to travel to The Gambia to meet him for the first time and discuss their wedding.
She revealed: "This guy was chasing me and begging me to be with him for 3 months. Even though I told him I don’t want to get married. Even though I told him I don’t like young men. He is 10 years younger than me.
"His wife contacted me before my trip to The Gambia. The whole family denied it. They even sent me pictures of him being at the hospital, after I told him that it was over. He threatened me that he would commit suicide if I didn’t talk to him. They kept calling me from different numbers. She got my number from the invitation I sent him."
The toubab woman continued: "When I arrived in The Gambia, I put our picture in his Facebook profile, but the next morning I saw he changed it. When I asked him why, he said that in The Gambia it is not good to show people when you have something good in your life because of Black magic. It was a red flag for me, but I thought maybe it’s really better to keep it low-key. The same answer he gave me when I asked why he never took me to his family house. Instead, his family came to visit us where we stayed.
"I caught him lying so many times, that it’s hard to even count. Each time he had a perfect explanation. I have perfect intuition and knew something was not right, but I also have a very good heart and really wanted to help him and his family. Didn’t want him to be a refugee in Europe, but a respected person.
"I have no one else to blame but myself. When you allow your heart to take over your brain, no matter how smart you are, it’s never a good idea. All my friends and family warned me, but I wanted to be smart. Time to move on. Life is short and beautiful. Don’t lie to people who have nothing but good intentions for you."
The pair have since separated.