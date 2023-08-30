These mum and daughter look almost the same age

Age-defying Lilian Aziz recently took to her Facebook to share a photo with her daughter.
The Gambia-based Malawian businesswoman and her biracial daughter are always mistaken for sisters. They not only look similar in age but also enjoy a close relationship
Lilian, who now owns a real estate business in the United States of America, is well known in The Gambia for her flamboyant lifestyle.
According to a source, her daughter enjoys it when people mistake them for sisters.
"They enjoy a tight bond," said the source.
Lilian is the first businesswoman to own a luxury car rental company in the country. Some of her former employees included her own young brother.
She now spends most of her time between Europe, America and her home country of Malawi.