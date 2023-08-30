Did ST and Attack fight in London? Here is what happened!

ST and Attack won't be making up any time soon, it seems, judging by what happened at the 2023 Senegambian Cultural Week in London.
According to a source, their entourages nearly got into a fight at the Barking Road Recreational Ground in London on Saturday, August 27, after an unsuccessful attempt to reconcile the two rappers.
"Promoter Waka Jagne interrupted ST's performance and invited Attack to the stage. ST wasn't happy and he told him to stop because the stage was not the right place to resolve a beef," said the source.
The incident was captured on video and later shared on social media platforms.
A former University of the Gambia student union leader, who was at the event told What's On-Gambia: "I think Waka made a huge mistake. His intention was genuine but the stage was not the right place."
ST and Attack have been at odds for more than a year, and still, there appears to be no sign of reconciliation.