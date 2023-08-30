Disgusting! Grandfather caught on camera kissing girl

A video has emerged showing an elderly man kissing and hugging a little girl, who might be around seven years old.
The camera footage which is currently making the rounds on social media platforms, has already caused public anger with many Gambians suggesting that the police should investigate whether the incident happened in The Gambia.
One Haddijactou Secka told What's On-Gambia: "The video was sent to me. Please let's protect the children against sexual abuse."
In the video, the elderly man could be seen wrapping his hands around the girl before kissing her.