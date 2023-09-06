Man sent to Mile 2 Prison for allegedly duping side chick of D2.7m

A father-of-two is languishing at the Mile 2 prison in Banjul for allegedly defrauding his now ex-side chick of the sum of D2.7 million.
Abdoulie Ndow, who was charged with obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 288 of the Criminal Code, was remanded in prison by Magistrate Mben Faal of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court after pleading not guilty.
A source disclosed: "He has been in Mile 2 since last year because the magistrate keeps adjourning and rescheduling the trial."
According to the source, Abdoulie and his now ex-side chick were part of Essa Faal's presidential campaign team in 2021. They fell in love while working together to get their candidate elected as the country's 3rd president.
"The woman lives in Sweden and she wanted to start a business in The Gambia with Abdoulie. She allegedly gave him D2.7 million. But after receiving the money, Abdoulie allegedly disappeared to Dakar. The police were informed and through Interpol, he was arrested and brought back to The Gambia," said the source.
Abdoulie was paraded before Magistrate Mben Faal last year and has since been remanded at the Mile 2 prison. He's married with two children.
The trial resumes tomorrow, September 7.