Aisha Jawara accuses co-wife of taking her to marabout

Written by Eddy Jatta

Aisha

Aisha Jawara has accused her now former co-wife of taking her to a marabout while they were both married to a Sweden-based semester.

She alleged: "My now ex-husband sent me WhatsApp audio messages and a photo showing a pair of slippers, one has my name and the other has his name. So basically, my former co-wife took us to a marabout and pushed me out of the marriage."

Aisha continued: "It was her maid who did all the dirty job while she was away in Sweden. She was my husband's mistress when I was married to him. She vowed never to let go of him. Rubeh suma saiy, fehe bema gena si saiy. Lygi gorr be taka nako y darl man la banya deyga wala giss.

"She forcefully befriended all my friends pretending to be who she was no. Ki di dorma, but I want her to know that she has crossed the fucking limit. Man duma dom yoyu."

Aisha and her former husband have one child together.