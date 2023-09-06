What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

These famous women grew up in Brikama

Written by Aisha S

Brikama cover

Some of the most famous businesswomen, designers, TV stars, and social media influencers were born and brought up in Brikama. Here are some of them:

Brikama Haddy Faye

Haddy Faye

She is one of the most famous event organizers in The Gambia. Haddy Faye spent part of her childhood in Brikama. She speaks Mandinka fluently.

Brikama Da Boss Lady

Da Boss Lady

She has over one million followers on TikTok. while she is known for her Wollof accent, Boss Lady was actually born and brought up in Brikama. Her father was among the founding members of the National Convention Party (NCP).

Brikama Awa Gai

Awa Gai

She's right now one of the most popular young women on Senegalese TV. Awa Gai, who attended Ndow's Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, grew up in Brikama.

Brikama Matida Sanneh

Matida Sanneh

A former national athlete, she is the owner and CEO of Style with Tee. Matida Sanneh was born and brought up in Brikama. Although she moved to the Kombo shortly after completing Grade 12, the businesswoman is still connected to her hometown.