These famous women grew up in Brikama

Some of the most famous businesswomen, designers, TV stars, and social media influencers were born and brought up in Brikama. Here are some of them:
Haddy Faye
She is one of the most famous event organizers in The Gambia. Haddy Faye spent part of her childhood in Brikama. She speaks Mandinka fluently.
Da Boss Lady
She has over one million followers on TikTok. while she is known for her Wollof accent, Boss Lady was actually born and brought up in Brikama. Her father was among the founding members of the National Convention Party (NCP).
Awa Gai
She's right now one of the most popular young women on Senegalese TV. Awa Gai, who attended Ndow's Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, grew up in Brikama.
Matida Sanneh
A former national athlete, she is the owner and CEO of Style with Tee. Matida Sanneh was born and brought up in Brikama. Although she moved to the Kombo shortly after completing Grade 12, the businesswoman is still connected to her hometown.