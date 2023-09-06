Here are Gambia's most notorious sugar daddies

The Oxford English Dictionary, the principal historical dictionary of the English language, defines sugar daddy as a rich older man who gives presents and money to a much younger woman, usually in return for sex.
In The Gambia today, it is very common to see young women dating men who are old enough to be their dad. Here are some of the reasons why they prefer sugar-daddy relationships.
1. They get to have sex with someone who pays attention to their desires.
2. They get to go out to expensive places.
3. They get advice on how to become successful and reach their goals.
4. They get their rent and living expenses taken care of.
5. They don’t have to deal with the immaturity of boys their age.
There are thousands of active sugar daddies in the country. Before the end of the year, we will bring you the names and photos of some of them.