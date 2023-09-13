What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Ladies, Baboucarr Gaye is back on the market?

Written by Saja

Baboucarr Gaye

Goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye has abruptly deleted all images of his beautiful girlfriend, leaving many fans speculating whether he is back on the market.

The 25-year-old, who is very popular among Gambian girls, started dating the German beauty shortly before his Africa Cup of Nations debut in Cameroun.

A source claimed Baboucarr Gaye is single, jokingly adding: "He's now available. Tell the girls to start dropping their applications."

Loved-up photos of the goalkeeper and his girlfriend, which previously were littered on his Instagram page, have all vanished without a trace.

But Babucarr is yet to confirm his current relationship status on Instagram, where he has over 28,000 followers including some of the country's most famous slay queens.