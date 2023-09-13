Why did Jizzle unfollow ST on Instagram?

Is everything okay in the Gambian music industry? This question seems to be on everyone's mind after rumors that Jizzle has unfollowed the country's numero uno rapper, ST.
It all started when fans noticed the ”Turn by Turn” hitmaker, who is currently on a European tour, wasn’t following ST on Instagram.
Something fishy is going on and some Gambian music enthusiasts want to know all the details. During an appearance on Agie's Corner on Facebook, Jizzle declined to comment on the rumor.
"I don't want to talk about that, to be honest," he said.
Meanwhile, ST is still in the United Kingdom after a successful performance at the Senegambia Cultural Week in England organized by Yaram Arts.
According to sources close to him, he is working on a new album that is expected to be dropped next year.