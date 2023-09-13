Tobacco Road granddad claims "Saitan made him rape 11-year-old girl"

A 72-year-old granddad in Tobacco Road, Banjul said "Saitan made him do it" shortly after his arrest for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who lives in the same neighborhood.
"Please forgive me for God's sake. No man is perfect. Forgive me. Don't listen to the enemies," he told the girl's grandmother in an audio sent to What's On-Gambia.
The 72-year-old was arrested last week after the child's family registered a police complaint at the Child Welfare Unit in Banjul.
But a family member of the girl revealed the old man was later granted bail for reasons still unknown to them.
She disclosed: ”I guess they want to make it a foolish case. He should be jailed for raping an innocent child. He raped her more than 3 times in his room."
According to her, the girl's mother died last year and her father is currently on the back way to Europe. She lives with her grandmother in Tobacco Road.
The 72-year-old is married and has over 25 children with different women.