Businessman threatens to drag Attack to court for unpaid debt

A businessman has threatened to drag rap-mbalax star Attack to court for money he owes him.
Sam Samba disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "Attack was a good friend of mine. After his fallout with his manager, he was broke and had no money. I rented an apartment and a vehicle for him."
He continued: "I also gave him perfumes to sell and make some money."
The total amount Sam is seeking to get from the "Bomb" hitmaker is D240,000 for the apartment and vehicle he rented for him.
"I made several attempts to get my money back, but he refused to cooperate and started being so rude," he said.
According to the businessman, things recently escalated when Attack disrespected him in public while he was out in the Senegambia Strip with his European wife.
Sam alleged: "When he saw me, he gave me the middle finger. I was so shocked because this was a boy that I helped through a difficult time. He had nowhere to stay and came to me to help him.
"His boys, five of them, also assaulted one of my staff outside Club Lava. The matter is currently before the Senegambia Police."
As of the time going to press, Sam has not yet filed his lawsuit against Attack, who recently returned home from a tour in the United Kingdom.