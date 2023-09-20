Banjul mayor gifts bin bin to Brazilian First Lady

The mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe has gifted the Brazilian first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, commonly known by her nickname Janja, with waist beads to spice up her marriage with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Mayor Lowe, who is currently in the USA, was among the dignitaries who attended a breakfast meeting organized for some of the world's female mayors, entrepreneurs, ministers, and UN representatives.
She disclosed on her Facebook page: "In attendance at the breakfast meeting also was the Executive Director of UN-Habitat – Maimunah Sharif and her team, representatives from the UN Capital Development Fund, and UN Development Programme amongst others."
After the meeting, the mayor gave the Janja waist beads that were made by women in her city.
The Brazilian First Lady described Lowe as a powerful woman with powerful messages.