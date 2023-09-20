Man refuses to pay after eating half chicken at NUVO Restaurant

An unknown man has allegedly refused to pay after enjoying his meal at NUVO restaurant in Kololi, claiming he had no money.
The owner of the restaurant revealed: "He came to our restaurant,and ordered half chicken. After finishing the food, he told us he didn’t have money. I think this is the second time he’s done it, but we didn’t recognize him the second time.
"I guess he does it around the Greater Banjul Area. If you call the police, they won’t come and when they do, you will have to pay for their taxi. And they will ask for attaya money.
"People need to stop doing this, or they will put us out of business and jobs will be lost. We getting a lot of people doing it lately, and it’s affecting our business really hard.
"When we asked him why he’s done it, he kept smirking. He knew what he was doing."