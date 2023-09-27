Soldier reprimanded for sending naked photos of porn stars to married woman

A soldier of the Gambia Armed Forces (name withheld) has been reprimanded for sending naked photos of porn stars to a fellow female soldier without her consent.
The female soldier disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "He has been sending me nude and nasty pictures on my WhatsApp. I told him to stop but he refused to understand."
She continued: "I am a married woman and my husband has access to my phone."
But the female soldier later revealed that she reported the matter to the military police and the soldier was arrested and subsequently reprimanded.
"He apologized and admitted that it was a mistake. My husband and I have forgiven him," she said.
Sending a woman obscene and material like pornographic videos, obscene pictures, messages and nudes against her will is an act of sexual harassment.