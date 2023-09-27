Brufut boy abandons German wife after arriving in Germany

A Brufut boy, who was a former tourist taxi driver in Senegambia, has allegedly abandoned his German wife who spent over D150,00 to bring him to Germany on holiday.
The German woman, Sylvia disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "I met him in July 2022 while on holiday in The Gambia. I fell in love with him so quickly and I came back in October to marry him at the Coco Ocean after converting to Islam. My 11-year-old son also converted."
She continued: "I later decided to invite him to visit me in Germany. He arrived in Hamburg in March 2023. Everything was fine and my son was so happy that he was around. But on May 8, he told me he was going to the city center and that was how he disappeared.
"He deleted all our photos and blocked me everywhere on social media. I later discovered that he went to Sweden. My plan was to secure a residence permit for him after his holiday, but he was wrongly advised by his family and friends."
According to Sylvia, after meeting the Brufut boy in March 2022 outside Reo's Bar & Restaurant, she spent over D1.6 million supporting him and his family.
"I supported him in all ways I could to build an independent life with the right skills. I shipped two cars, which I gave him to start a business for both of us as I was planning to stay longer in The Gambia," she said.
The boy is now dating Sweden-based South African.