What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Barry Swag could become the first Gambian woman to marry two wives

Written by Aisha J

Barry Swag

Famous TikToker Barry Swag, who came out as lesbian earlier this year, could become the first woman in Gambian history to marry two wives.

In a TikTok video, she disclosed to her Finnish girlfriend Karolina that she would like to have two wives.

Here is her conversation with Karolina:

Barry Swag: What if I have two wives, you and another African woman?
Karolina: It depends on who is going to be wife number 1. Who is going to be the first wife?
Barry Swag: You know you will always be the first wife.
Karolina: Then?
Barry Swag: So you are okay with me having another African girl?
Karolina: Let me tell you something. In the same bedroom with all three of us.
Barry Swag: Are you serious?
Karolina: All three of us. There is nothing like privacy. It's you, me and her.
Barry Swag: So you okay with me having another girlfriend or wife?
Karolina: We going to do everything together. You and I are not going to have any privacy with her. We will do everything together.
Barry Swag: But in Africa, it doesn't work like that.
Karolina: But me I am toubab. That's how we roll.

Barry Swag is the most outspoken Gambian lesbian on social media. She has over 14,000 followers on TikTok.