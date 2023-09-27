Here is why Miss Jobizz hates J Live

Afro-manding singer Miss Jobizz has accused famous producer J Live of withholding her music.
She claimed the producer wants to sabotage her album launching on February 3 at the Pencha Mi Hall in Senegambia.
According to a source, the "Faith" hitmaker reported the matter to the Kanifing Police Station last week and J Live was invited for questioning.
The current status of Miss Jobizz's contract with J Live is unclear, but the source disclosed: "She hates the guy. They are no longer on speaking terms."
Most of her songs were produced by J Live including "Die for You" featuring Guinean star Saifond Balde, which generated over 700,000 views on YouTube.
"I don't know what happened between them, but J Live contributed significantly in molding Miss Jobizz's music career, " said another source.
Miss Jobizz is unquestionably one of the most sought-after female singers in the country. She was in Norway this summer to perform at the Gambian Cultural Week.