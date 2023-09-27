NPP politician accused of adopting child without biological father's consent

A prominent National Assembly member of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) has been accused of adopting an 8-year-old boy without his biological father's consent.
A source close to the father revealed: "He stole someone's wife and now stole his child by registering the kid as his son. While I was leaving The Gambia for the US, I called the father of the kid and related the information to him. He was furious."
According to him, the politician made a new birth certificate for the child, who was born in the USA, and gave him his last night.
"He registered the child as his son without the father's knowledge," said the source.
The National Assembly member, who is said to be one of the heavyweights in the ruling party, married the child's mother earlier this year.