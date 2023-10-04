What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Serer boy in trouble after sending erect Demba Njie photos to Dubai-based woman

Written by Lamin Saidy

Serer boy

A serer boy called Kebba Sarr is in trouble after sending photos of his erect penis (Demba Njie) to a Gambian woman based in Dubai.

The woman, Nafisatou Gassama disclosed to What's On-Gambia that the young man bombarded her with unwelcome and unsolicited naked photos on her Facebook messager.

"I am a Gambian but I live in Dubai. If I get my family involved this guy will be arrested," she said.

Nafisatou continued: "He sent me a friend request on Facebook and after accepting it, the next thing I saw in my messenger was naked photos of his erect penis."

When asked why she accepted Kebba's friend request, she responded: "My Facebook account is new and a lot of people added me including him. I cannot remember when he sent me the request, but I saw his photos on Sunday because I am not active on Messenger.

"Even at midnight, this guy calls me. I don't know what he wants. When I threatened to report the matter to What's On-Gambia, he begged me to forgive him saying I am his sister."

What's On -Gambia was unable to reach Kebba to find out what compelled him to send photos of his Demba Njie to Nafisatou.