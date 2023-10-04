Who's Neneh Jallow: Modou Barrow's fourth wife is ....

International footballer Modou Barrow has tied the knot with Neneh Jallow, making his fourth trip down the aisle.
According to a source, the former Swansea City star tied the knot with the light-skinned fula beauty on Sunday in the Kanifing Municipality.
This marks Modou's fourth marriage. His previous wives include Sanna Satang Yorke and Natou Dampha.
Famous socialite Trendy, who is said to be friends with Neneh, disclosed on Instagram that the Fula beauty is "Awo Haleh" - meaning the footballer has divorced Saffie Mbye, the mother of his last children.
She wrote: "Alhamdulilah. I am overfilled with joy on your special day. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. May Allah protect and guide you guys on this beautiful chapter you are about to embark on. May Allah bless you with amazing kids.
"Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow. Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together."
Neneh is based in Norway. She works as a bartender in the Norwegian city of Oslo.