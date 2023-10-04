Modou Barrow divorces Saffie Mbye

Former Premier League star, Modou Barrow has divorced his third wife Saffie Mbye after seven years of marriage.
The footballer allegedly pulled the plug on the marriage after meeting a Norway-based Gambian, Neneh Jallow, who works as a bartender in Oslo.
A source revealed: "Saffie was aware that Modou was cheating on her. But she couldn't do anything because her husband was already madly in love with Neneh and decided to divorce her.
"Modou and Neneh were going on trips to Dubai, Dakar, and other places while Saffie was still married to him. She was fully aware but couldn't do anything about it.
"Many of us were shocked when we heard about their wedding and saw pics from their romantic getaways."
Famous UK-based socialite Trendy, who is said to be friends with Neneh, wrote on Instagram: "Deglu len bubah. Eneh wanteh jama. Sey bu yalla tuda ken munut si dara. Nyanal len jama ak salam."
Modou and his now ex-wife, Saffie have two children together.