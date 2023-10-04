What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Please, help me! Backway boy says roommate threatened to kill him

Written by Eddy Jatta

Back way boy

Germany-based backway boy told What's On-Gambia on Tuesday, October 3, that his roommate threatened to kill him.

Baba Njie wrote: "I am a Gambian living in Germany. My roommate, a Gambian, wants to take my life. He said he would kill me and run to Spain. Please help me."

He further revealed: "We live in the same bedroom, but since I had my residence permit from the German government, he wasn't happy.

"On Friday, he physically attacked me and called my brother in Italy and told him that he would kill me and run to Spain."

According to Baba, his roommate has two passports with different surnames.

What's On-Gambia advised him to report the matter to the German police as soon as possible.